Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown Amid Election Code Violations

Delhi Police have ramped up enforcement efforts, registering 244 violations of the Model Code of Conduct from January 7 to January 16, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

In this period, authorities apprehended 9,558 individuals under different statutes, such as the Excise Act, a statement revealed.

Increased vigilance at border checkpoints has led to significant seizures including 152 illegal firearms, 110 cartridges, 25,719 liters of liquor, and 62.21 kilograms of drugs, estimated at over Rs 14 crore. Among the confiscated items were also Rs 1.84 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, alongside over 1,200 banned injections, the statement elaborated. Meanwhile, Delhi gears up for its assembly elections set for February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)