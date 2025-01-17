Strengthening Borders: BSF's New Strategies Amidst Rising Challenges
A BSF conference in Kolkata addressed operational challenges and reviewed border security along the India-Bangladesh border. Discussions highlighted the use of emerging technologies and coordination with local populations to combat trans-border crimes and infiltration. Attendees stressed on infrastructure upgrades and innovative security solutions amid political changes in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
A top-level conference held by the Border Security Force (BSF) brought field commanders together to analyze and strategize around current operations and challenges emerging along the India-Bangladesh border.
Taking place at the BSF Eastern Command in Kolkata, the meeting gathered inspectors general and senior officers from several BSF Frontiers. In particular, they addressed the security ramifications related to political changes in nearby Bangladesh.
Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi commended the efforts of border personnel in combating crimes and managing border infiltration. Discussions turned to the adoption of new technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and community coordination to bolster security measures effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Govt Restores 4,800 Hectares to Farmers Amid New Security Measures
Maharashtra Unveils New Security Measures for Mantralaya
AI-Enhanced Security Measures at Maharashtra's Mantralaya
Heightened Security Measures in Kanchanpur Amid Extremist Movement Reports
NCP Leader Challenges Surveillance by Maharashtra Police