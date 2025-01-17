Left Menu

Strengthening Borders: BSF's New Strategies Amidst Rising Challenges

A BSF conference in Kolkata addressed operational challenges and reviewed border security along the India-Bangladesh border. Discussions highlighted the use of emerging technologies and coordination with local populations to combat trans-border crimes and infiltration. Attendees stressed on infrastructure upgrades and innovative security solutions amid political changes in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:38 IST
Strengthening Borders: BSF's New Strategies Amidst Rising Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A top-level conference held by the Border Security Force (BSF) brought field commanders together to analyze and strategize around current operations and challenges emerging along the India-Bangladesh border.

Taking place at the BSF Eastern Command in Kolkata, the meeting gathered inspectors general and senior officers from several BSF Frontiers. In particular, they addressed the security ramifications related to political changes in nearby Bangladesh.

Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi commended the efforts of border personnel in combating crimes and managing border infiltration. Discussions turned to the adoption of new technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and community coordination to bolster security measures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025