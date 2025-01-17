Strengthening Borders: BSF's New Strategies Amidst Rising Challenges

A top-level conference held by the Border Security Force (BSF) brought field commanders together to analyze and strategize around current operations and challenges emerging along the India-Bangladesh border.

Taking place at the BSF Eastern Command in Kolkata, the meeting gathered inspectors general and senior officers from several BSF Frontiers. In particular, they addressed the security ramifications related to political changes in nearby Bangladesh.

Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi commended the efforts of border personnel in combating crimes and managing border infiltration. Discussions turned to the adoption of new technologies, infrastructure upgrades, and community coordination to bolster security measures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)