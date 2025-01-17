Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Unauthorized Use of Shikhar Dhawan's Images

The Delhi High Court has issued an order preventing DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd from using cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's images to promote its products. This follows Dhawan's plea highlighting the unauthorized usage after the termination of their endorsement agreement due to unpaid dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:52 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Unauthorized Use of Shikhar Dhawan's Images
Shikhar Dhawan
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an injunction against DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd, restraining the company from using images of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to endorse its products. The order was in response to a petition filed by Dhawan, who claimed that the company was using his images without consent after the termination of their endorsement agreement.

Justice Subramonium Prasad announced the decision, acknowledging Dhawan's grievance and determining that an arbitrator should be appointed to mediate the dispute regarding unpaid dues and unauthorized image usage. He set February 18 as the date for further proceedings.

Advocate Rizwan, representing Dhawan, argued that the endorsement contract initiated last August was canceled in November when the company failed to pay a significant portion of the agreed fees. Despite the termination, Rizwan pointed out, DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd continued to use Dhawan's image for its promotional activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025