Delhi High Court Halts Unauthorized Use of Shikhar Dhawan's Images

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued an injunction against DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd, restraining the company from using images of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to endorse its products. The order was in response to a petition filed by Dhawan, who claimed that the company was using his images without consent after the termination of their endorsement agreement.

Justice Subramonium Prasad announced the decision, acknowledging Dhawan's grievance and determining that an arbitrator should be appointed to mediate the dispute regarding unpaid dues and unauthorized image usage. He set February 18 as the date for further proceedings.

Advocate Rizwan, representing Dhawan, argued that the endorsement contract initiated last August was canceled in November when the company failed to pay a significant portion of the agreed fees. Despite the termination, Rizwan pointed out, DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd continued to use Dhawan's image for its promotional activities.

