Government Digitalizes Cable TV Operator Registration Process

In a move to streamline the registration of Local Cable Operators (LCOs), the government has transitioned the application process to a fully online system. The updated rules eliminate the need for offline submissions at local head post offices, enabling real-time certificate issuance and simplifying renewals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:07 IST
The government has revamped the registration process for Local Cable Operators (LCOs), allowing online applications exclusively through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's portal. This shift was instituted as part of the amended Cable Television Network Rules-1994, effective from Friday.

LCOs can now expect registration certificates in real time following the successful verification of necessary documents including Aadhaar, PAN, CIN, and DIN. Previously, registration required offline submissions at local post offices with head postmasters as the registering authority.

The registration, valid nationwide for five years and costing Rs 5,000, can now be renewed online. Furthermore, operators facing denial of registrations can appeal within 30 days. Existing registrations remain effective until their expiration, and pending applications must be re-submitted online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

