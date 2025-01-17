Government Digitalizes Cable TV Operator Registration Process

The government has revamped the registration process for Local Cable Operators (LCOs), allowing online applications exclusively through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's portal. This shift was instituted as part of the amended Cable Television Network Rules-1994, effective from Friday.

LCOs can now expect registration certificates in real time following the successful verification of necessary documents including Aadhaar, PAN, CIN, and DIN. Previously, registration required offline submissions at local post offices with head postmasters as the registering authority.

The registration, valid nationwide for five years and costing Rs 5,000, can now be renewed online. Furthermore, operators facing denial of registrations can appeal within 30 days. Existing registrations remain effective until their expiration, and pending applications must be re-submitted online.

(With inputs from agencies.)