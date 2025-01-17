Left Menu

Russia and Iran: Strategic Defense Alliance

Russia and Iran have formalized their commitment to enhance security and defense cooperation through a strategic partnership agreement. The presidents of both nations underscored their resolve to tackle military and security threats by engaging in joint military exercises within and beyond their borders.

Updated: 17-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:03 IST
In a significant development, Russia and Iran have inked a deal to bolster cooperation in the areas of security and defense. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian formalized this strategic partnership during a meeting in Moscow on Friday.

The agreement highlights a mutual commitment to consult and collaborate on addressing military and security threats. It also paves the way for conducting joint military exercises, both within their respective countries and internationally.

This strengthened alliance signals a deepening of ties between Russia and Iran, as they aim to fortify their strategic partnerships amid evolving global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

