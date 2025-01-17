Russia and Iran: Strategic Defense Alliance

In a significant development, Russia and Iran have inked a deal to bolster cooperation in the areas of security and defense. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian formalized this strategic partnership during a meeting in Moscow on Friday.

The agreement highlights a mutual commitment to consult and collaborate on addressing military and security threats. It also paves the way for conducting joint military exercises, both within their respective countries and internationally.

This strengthened alliance signals a deepening of ties between Russia and Iran, as they aim to fortify their strategic partnerships amid evolving global security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)