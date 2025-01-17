Legal Battle Ignites Over SCE's Role in Eaton Fire Disaster

Amidst intense legal wrangling, attorneys for a woman who lost her residence in the devastating Eaton Fire near Los Angeles filed an emergency motion late Thursday night. They aim to preserve more Southern California Edison (SCE) electrical equipment for investigation purposes, new court documents disclose.

The Eaton Fire is one of several blazes that erupted last week as fierce Santa Ana winds swept through the Los Angeles area. These conditions have resulted in over 25 fatalities and burned extensive acreage in the sprawling metropolitan area.

Evangeline Iglesias, who is suing SCE after her home in Altadena was obliterated, is pressing the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent SCE from disposing of crucial equipment. SCE, focused on restoring power, acknowledges the lawsuits but maintains that it has preserved some equipment for fire investigations.

