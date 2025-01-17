Left Menu

Legal Battle Ignites Over SCE's Role in Eaton Fire Disaster

Evangeline Iglesias is suing Southern California Edison (SCE) for allegedly causing the Eaton Fire that destroyed her home. Her attorneys have filed an emergency request to preserve SCE equipment for investigations. SCE faces multiple lawsuits and claims it is focused on restoring power to affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst intense legal wrangling, attorneys for a woman who lost her residence in the devastating Eaton Fire near Los Angeles filed an emergency motion late Thursday night. They aim to preserve more Southern California Edison (SCE) electrical equipment for investigation purposes, new court documents disclose.

The Eaton Fire is one of several blazes that erupted last week as fierce Santa Ana winds swept through the Los Angeles area. These conditions have resulted in over 25 fatalities and burned extensive acreage in the sprawling metropolitan area.

Evangeline Iglesias, who is suing SCE after her home in Altadena was obliterated, is pressing the Los Angeles Superior Court to prevent SCE from disposing of crucial equipment. SCE, focused on restoring power, acknowledges the lawsuits but maintains that it has preserved some equipment for fire investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

