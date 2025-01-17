Unmasking Salt Typhoon: The Cyberstorm Shaking U.S. Cybersecurity

The U.S. Treasury Department has moved decisively, placing sanctions on Yin Kechen and the cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co., both based in China. The action comes under the shadow of 'Salt Typhoon,' a series of hacks targeting American telecommunications companies.

The assaults have reportedly compromised vast amounts of call data, allegedly funneling sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. In an alarming revelation, intercepted calls involved discussions among key U.S. politicians, heightening concerns within national security circles and prompting some lawmakers to label the incident as an unprecedented breach in telecommunications.

The Treasury characterized Sichuan Juxinhe as closely connected with China's Ministry of State Security, while Yin Kechen, with over a decade of hacking experience, is also linked to a major breach at the U.S. Treasury. These developments continue to stir diplomatic discord and calls for reinforced cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)