Left Menu

Unmasking Salt Typhoon: The Cyberstorm Shaking U.S. Cybersecurity

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned Yin Kechen and Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for alleged involvement in hacks against American telecom firms. Known as 'Salt Typhoon,' these breaches reportedly exposed call logs to Chinese spies, impacting U.S. intelligence and involving prominent politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:31 IST
Unmasking Salt Typhoon: The Cyberstorm Shaking U.S. Cybersecurity

The U.S. Treasury Department has moved decisively, placing sanctions on Yin Kechen and the cybersecurity firm Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co., both based in China. The action comes under the shadow of 'Salt Typhoon,' a series of hacks targeting American telecommunications companies.

The assaults have reportedly compromised vast amounts of call data, allegedly funneling sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. In an alarming revelation, intercepted calls involved discussions among key U.S. politicians, heightening concerns within national security circles and prompting some lawmakers to label the incident as an unprecedented breach in telecommunications.

The Treasury characterized Sichuan Juxinhe as closely connected with China's Ministry of State Security, while Yin Kechen, with over a decade of hacking experience, is also linked to a major breach at the U.S. Treasury. These developments continue to stir diplomatic discord and calls for reinforced cybersecurity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025