Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Toll Booth Attackers

Five individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to murder toll booth employees by running a car over them on a highway in 2019. The court emphasized the importance of road tax compliance for national economic health and labeled the offenders as public enemies deserving strict punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:08 IST
In a landmark verdict on Friday, a court sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for a 2019 incident where they assaulted and attempted to murder toll booth employees. The attack took place on the Bareilly-Nainital highway at Bhojipura.

The defendants, Sunny, Sumit, Vinod Maurya, Rajat Gangwar, and Ankit, were found guilty of trying to run over several staff members with their vehicle. District Government Advocate Digambar Singh confirmed the sentencing, which was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of the Fast Track Court.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict. He remarked that evading road taxes endangers the economic stability of the nation, further labeling the criminals as public enemies who challenged the state's authority. The court emphasized that strict punishment is necessary to deter such threats to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

