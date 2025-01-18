IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel's Unanticipated Departure

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel declared he would resign on President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, in a letter addressing all IRS employees. Initially appointed under President Biden, Werfel's term was projected to last until 2027. His unexpected decision is driven by the goal of aiding a seamless transition to a new leadership.

President-elect Trump has revealed his choice to nominate former Missouri Congressman Billy Long, known for his auctioneering and political experience, to assume the role of IRS Commissioner. The announcement prompted mixed reactions, with some Democrats labeling it a 'bizarre choice.'

Despite intentions to fulfil his full term, Werfel expressed understanding of the need to prepare the IRS for a new commissioner. He praised the dedication of IRS employees and emphasized the importance of civil service during this pivotal shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)