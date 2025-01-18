Former Mozambique Finance Minister Sentenced in $2 Billion Fraud Case

In a landmark decision, former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison. The verdict, delivered on Friday, concludes the infamous 'tuna bonds' scandal.

Chang, aged 69, was found guilty in August by a Brooklyn jury after a lengthy four-week trial involving wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

This case revolved around $2 billion in loans intended for Mozambique's fishing industry, involving state-owned companies. The fraud left a significant impact on the southern African nation's economy.

