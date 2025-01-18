Left Menu

Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest

Authorities have detained Imran, 25, from Nawabganj for allegedly uploading a pro-Pakistan slogan on social media. Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma explained that the post, declaring 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Instagram, sparked outrage among users. A subsequent investigation led to Imran's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have taken a resident of Nawabganj into custody, citing a controversial social media post. Imran, 25, is alleged to have shared a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan on his Instagram account, according to officials.

Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma disclosed that the police acted upon information concerning the post that offended numerous users.

Following a thorough investigation into the matter, Imran now faces charges related to his social media activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

