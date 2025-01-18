Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest

Authorities have taken a resident of Nawabganj into custody, citing a controversial social media post. Imran, 25, is alleged to have shared a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan on his Instagram account, according to officials.

Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma disclosed that the police acted upon information concerning the post that offended numerous users.

Following a thorough investigation into the matter, Imran now faces charges related to his social media activity.

