Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Arrest
Authorities have detained Imran, 25, from Nawabganj for allegedly uploading a pro-Pakistan slogan on social media. Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma explained that the post, declaring 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Instagram, sparked outrage among users. A subsequent investigation led to Imran's arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:31 IST
Authorities have taken a resident of Nawabganj into custody, citing a controversial social media post. Imran, 25, is alleged to have shared a 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan on his Instagram account, according to officials.
Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma disclosed that the police acted upon information concerning the post that offended numerous users.
Following a thorough investigation into the matter, Imran now faces charges related to his social media activity.
