Renewed Hope: Ceasefire Aims to Revitalize Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants brings renewed hope for humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, where looting and armed attacks against aid convoys have hindered efforts.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the U.N. relief agency UNRWA, expressed optimism that increased aid will alleviate tensions as 4,000 truckloads, predominantly food and flour, await entry.

Discussions in Cairo continue to finalize logistics, although concerns remain over Gaza's damaged infrastructure and security risks. With 600 trucks set to supply daily aid, the hope is to avert damaging humanitarian consequences in the war-torn region.

