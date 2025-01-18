Left Menu

Renewed Hope: Ceasefire Aims to Revitalize Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Attacks on aid convoys in Gaza by armed gangs may reduce as humanitarian relief ramps up following a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants. The UN plans to send 4,000 truckloads of aid to Gaza. Challenges include looting, access restrictions, and damaged infrastructure hampering relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 02:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants brings renewed hope for humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, where looting and armed attacks against aid convoys have hindered efforts.

Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the U.N. relief agency UNRWA, expressed optimism that increased aid will alleviate tensions as 4,000 truckloads, predominantly food and flour, await entry.

Discussions in Cairo continue to finalize logistics, although concerns remain over Gaza's damaged infrastructure and security risks. With 600 trucks set to supply daily aid, the hope is to avert damaging humanitarian consequences in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

