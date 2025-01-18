Left Menu

Ceasefire Pact: Hostages to be Released in Historic Israel-Hamas Deal

Israel's cabinet approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas for the release of hostages in Gaza. The agreement, starting Sunday, includes hostage-for-prisoner exchanges and could end the 15-month-old conflict. The ceasefire aims to ease Middle East tensions, though some Israeli ministers opposed the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 05:30 IST
In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, paving the way for hostages in Gaza to be freed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the approval less than a day before the scheduled implementation.

The accord marks a six-week cessation period featuring hostage-for-prisoner swaps, potentially signaling an end to the 15-month conflict that has devastated Gaza. The arrangement includes the release of 33 Israeli captives and the freeing of Palestinian detainees under 19 by the phase's conclusion.

While the cabinet largely supported the agreement, dissenting voices from Israeli hardliners highlight ongoing domestic tensions. The international community watches closely as this ceasefire attempts to quell escalating regional hostilities, involving parties like Iran, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis.

