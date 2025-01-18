Left Menu

Night Attack Strikes Heart of Kyiv: Vitali Klitschko Reports

A night-time Russian attack on Kyiv resulted in three fatalities, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. The attack caused damage in Shevchenkivskyi and Desnyanskyi districts, shattering windows and damaging infrastructure. Air defences were operational, and the air raid alert was lifted after an hour.

A night-time Russian attack on Kyiv left three people dead, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.

Posting on Telegram, Tkachenko indicated that the fatalities occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. He also reported debris impacts in the Desnyanskyi district, across the Dnipro River.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the city's air defences were actively engaged, while also noting shattered windows, smoke, and a damaged water main in Shevchenkivskyi. An air raid alert was lifted an hour after activation.

