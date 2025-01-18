Doctor Penalised in Emergency Vehicle Obstruction Case in Kerala

A doctor in Kerala's Kannur district has been booked and fined for allegedly obstructing an ambulance carrying a critical patient. The incident caught on video occurred on Thursday evening at Eranholi in Thalassery.

Police revealed that Rahul Raj, a doctor who operates a private clinic in nearby Iritty, drove the car that blocked the ambulance's path on Nayanar road. The ambulance driver alleged that despite repeated sirens, Raj did not allow passage.

Following a complaint, Kathirur police charged the doctor under several sections related to blocking an emergency vehicle. The Motor Vehicle Department also fined him Rs 5,000. Raj claimed he became panicked on hearing the siren and allowed the ambulance to pass as soon as he could, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)