Resettlement Rush: Refugees Find New Hope as Trump Era Looms

As the United States prepares for Donald Trump's presidency, resettlement groups across the nation are racing to secure homes for refugees. In suburban Connecticut, Rogers Lopez and his family have found a welcoming community willing to help them start anew, thanks to dedicated volunteers.

With President-elect Trump poised to significantly reduce refugee admissions, groups are working furiously to help refugees like the Lopez family settle before the window of opportunity closes. Since the end of President Biden's administration, volunteers and organizations have been intensifying efforts, aware of the potential policy shifts on the horizon.

Projects such as the Washington Resettlement Project and initiatives from groups like Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services are mobilizing resources and community support. Volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure refugees find secure housing and begin their journey towards self-sufficiency with the assistance of trusted community networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)