India 2047: Vision for a Developed Nation
Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani highlights India's challenges in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasizes resolving internal issues, ensuring economic security, and solidifying borders with China and Pakistan for integrated national security. By 2047, a $30 trillion economy and technological leadership are key goals.
In a candid discussion at the Surat LitFest 2025, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General N S Raja Subramani outlined India's roadmap to becoming a developed nation by 2047. He emphasized the need to address employment shortages, unsettled borders, and human development indicators.
Lt Gen Subramani stressed the importance of integrating response mechanisms and resolving internal conflicts in areas like Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and left-wing extremism to foster social harmony. He noted the critical role of economic security in tandem with national security for India's progress.
Addressing the external security challenges, he noted India's prolonged border tensions with China and the strategic shifts in global power dynamics. By 2047, he envisioned India as a technological leader with a robust $30 trillion economy, thriving on internal peace and environmental security.
