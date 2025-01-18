Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Key Russian Oil Depot

In a strategic move, Ukraine's General Staff has reported a targeted strike on an oil depot situated in the Kaluga region of western Russia. This attack, conducted overnight, underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The targeted facility is described by Ukrainian authorities as significant for Russian military logistics, hinting at its strategic importance in the regional military infrastructure. Such actions reflect the dynamic and evolving nature of the conflict.

As of Saturday, the extent of the damage inflicted on the depot remains under assessment. The impact of this strike on military operations in the area will likely be a focal point of discussion in subsequent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)