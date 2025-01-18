Left Menu

Strategic Strike: Ukraine Hits Key Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine's General Staff announced a successful overnight strike on an oil depot in Russia's Kaluga region. The depot, deemed crucial for Russian military logistics, sustained damage. Assessment of the extent of the damage is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:55 IST
In a strategic move, Ukraine's General Staff has reported a targeted strike on an oil depot situated in the Kaluga region of western Russia. This attack, conducted overnight, underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The targeted facility is described by Ukrainian authorities as significant for Russian military logistics, hinting at its strategic importance in the regional military infrastructure. Such actions reflect the dynamic and evolving nature of the conflict.

As of Saturday, the extent of the damage inflicted on the depot remains under assessment. The impact of this strike on military operations in the area will likely be a focal point of discussion in subsequent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

