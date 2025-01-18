Left Menu

Tragedy in Nellur Kemraje: A Fatal Night of Rage

In Nellur Kemraje village, a tragic incident unfolded as Ramachandra Gowda killed his wife, Vinoda Kumari, during a heated argument. Following the murder, Gowda ingested rubber acid, resulting in his death. The police are investigating this case of murder and firearm violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident rocked Nellur Kemraje village when a local man fatally shot his wife before taking his own life, police reported over the weekend.

According to authorities, Ramachandra Gowda, described as having a history of alcohol-fueled altercations, ended an argument with his wife, Vinoda Kumari, by shooting her on Friday night.

In the aftermath, Gowda ingested rubber processing acid and died shortly after. Police have registered a murder case and firearms violation and are actively investigating the details, as confirmed by Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, N Yathish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

