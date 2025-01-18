TikTok Turmoil: Creators and Businesses Face Uncertainty Over U.S. Ban

The looming TikTok ban in the United States leaves millions of users and content creators uncertain about the future. The Supreme Court has upheld a law that will stop new downloads from Sunday unless TikTok is sold by its China-based parent company before January 19, citing national security concerns.

This decision has thrown influencers and small business owners, such as Terrell Wade and Janette Ok, into a state of flux, as they rely heavily on the platform for income. President Joe Biden's administration has indicated enforcement will be left to the incoming administration, while President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to preserve access.

Amid the confusion, experts stress that existing TikTok users will not lose the app, but new downloads will cease, and updates won't be available, rendering it obsolete over time. The potential ban highlights the fragile nature of relying on social media platforms, urging creators to diversify their online presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)