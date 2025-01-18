Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: Creators and Businesses Face Uncertainty Over U.S. Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court upholds a law to ban TikTok unless it's sold by its China-based parent, creating uncertainty for millions of users. Influencers and businesses relying on the app remain in limbo as political transitions cloud enforcement. TikTok's future remains uncertain, impacting creators' livelihoods and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The looming TikTok ban in the United States leaves millions of users and content creators uncertain about the future. The Supreme Court has upheld a law that will stop new downloads from Sunday unless TikTok is sold by its China-based parent company before January 19, citing national security concerns.

This decision has thrown influencers and small business owners, such as Terrell Wade and Janette Ok, into a state of flux, as they rely heavily on the platform for income. President Joe Biden's administration has indicated enforcement will be left to the incoming administration, while President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to preserve access.

Amid the confusion, experts stress that existing TikTok users will not lose the app, but new downloads will cease, and updates won't be available, rendering it obsolete over time. The potential ban highlights the fragile nature of relying on social media platforms, urging creators to diversify their online presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

