Targeted: The Assassination of Iran's Hard-line Judges

In a shocking development, two hard-line judges were gunned down in Tehran, Iran on Saturday. Their deaths are linked to their participation in the 1988 mass executions of dissidents, sparking renewed focus on the country's contentious judicial history.

The judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, were targeted in an audacious attack at Tehran's Palace of Justice, the main judicial headquarters. The assailant, reportedly a former courthouse worker, later turned the gun on himself, leaving one bodyguard injured in the process.

This rare assault comes at a critical time for Iran, marked by economic instability and geopolitical tensions. The incident underscores the precarious balance of power within the Iranian judiciary and its role in the country's complex socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)