Abu Dhabi and Russia Forge Strategic Health Alliances

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed pioneering agreements with several leading Russian health and technology institutions, reinforcing their bilateral healthcare partnerships. The MoUs were signed during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, following a strategic visit to Russia earlier this year.

Key figures such as Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, and Mikhail Murashko, Russian Minister of Health, were present. The agreements involve prestigious entities including the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, aiming to bolster international research synergies and attract significant investments.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, DoH Undersecretary, highlighted the role of these partnerships in positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global health transformation. Focus areas include gene therapy, non-invasive prenatal testing, technology transfer, and enhancing research in healthcare through cross-disciplinary initiatives.

