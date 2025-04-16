Left Menu

Abu Dhabi and Russia Forge Strategic Health Alliances

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has signed five MoUs with Russian institutions to enhance healthcare partnerships. These agreements focus on innovation in gene therapy, prenatal testing, and health technology, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for life sciences and healthcare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:50 IST
DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russian Institutions (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed pioneering agreements with several leading Russian health and technology institutions, reinforcing their bilateral healthcare partnerships. The MoUs were signed during the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, following a strategic visit to Russia earlier this year.

Key figures such as Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, and Mikhail Murashko, Russian Minister of Health, were present. The agreements involve prestigious entities including the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, aiming to bolster international research synergies and attract significant investments.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, DoH Undersecretary, highlighted the role of these partnerships in positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global health transformation. Focus areas include gene therapy, non-invasive prenatal testing, technology transfer, and enhancing research in healthcare through cross-disciplinary initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

