Technical Committee Formed to Rescue Missing Workers from Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

The Telangana government has established a technical committee comprising experts from leading agencies to conduct a search operation for six missing individuals trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Nagarkurnool district.

The committee, including members from NDRF, NGRI, GSI, and NCS, aims to carry out the operation scientifically. This is critical as the last 50 meters of the tunnel pose a high risk of further collapse, officials said.

Efforts have been ongoing for 55 days, yet the search continues for workers caught in the February collapse. The remaining operations focus on ensuring the safety of rescuers while efficiently retrieving the missing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)