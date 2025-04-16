Left Menu

Technical Committee Formed to Rescue Missing Workers from Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

A technical committee with experts from various agencies has been formed by the Telangana government to conduct operations aimed at extricating six missing persons from a collapsed tunnel in Nagarkurnool district. The effort is to be carried out safely without risking rescuers' lives, as per official directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:53 IST
Technical Committee Formed to Rescue Missing Workers from Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has established a technical committee comprising experts from leading agencies to conduct a search operation for six missing individuals trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Nagarkurnool district.

The committee, including members from NDRF, NGRI, GSI, and NCS, aims to carry out the operation scientifically. This is critical as the last 50 meters of the tunnel pose a high risk of further collapse, officials said.

Efforts have been ongoing for 55 days, yet the search continues for workers caught in the February collapse. The remaining operations focus on ensuring the safety of rescuers while efficiently retrieving the missing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025