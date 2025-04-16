Trump Administration Faces Criminal Contempt Over Deportations

The Trump administration risks criminal contempt charges after a federal judge ruled officials violated a court order to stop deporting Venezuelan migrants under an outdated wartime law. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg cited 'willful disregard' for his March 15 directive, intensifying strained relations between the judiciary and the presidency.

Judge Boasberg's decision represents a stark legal blow to the Trump administration, already embroiled in over 150 legal disputes within its first few months. The administration stands accused of defying unfavorable court rulings, with Democrats highlighting a pattern of non-compliance with judicial orders, causing friction across government branches.

Justice Department lawyers contend the deportations had already occurred before the judge's ruling, questioning Boasberg's jurisdiction to press for migrant returns. The administration could rectify the situation by allowing deported migrants to contest their removal in court, though broader solutions remain possible.

