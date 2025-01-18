Justice Served: TMC MP Welcomes Conviction and Calls for Harsh Punishment

TMC MP Sougata Roy has welcomed the conviction of Sanjay Roy in a significant rape and murder case, urging that a severe punishment be imposed to set a precedent.

In an interview with PTI, Roy stressed the need for a strong message to be sent through a harsh ruling.

He insists that the punishment should serve as a warning to potential offenders and restore faith in the legal system. The sentencing for the crime, which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is scheduled for Monday in Saldah.

