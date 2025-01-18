Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Police Sub-Inspector

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector, Hari Narayan Mishra, died in a road accident on the Harraiya-Babhanan road. The car, driven by head constable Ram Kumar Dubey, hit a stationary truck, resulting in Mishra's death and Dubey's injury. Officials are conducting a post-mortem examination.

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of 57-year-old police sub-inspector Hari Narayan Mishra, leaving a head constable injured.

The incident occurred when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Harraiya-Babhanan road as they traveled from Gorakhpur to the Pakolia police station.

Authorities confirmed that Mishra died on the spot, while head constable Ram Kumar Dubey, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries and is receiving hospital treatment. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

