Ski Lift Catastrophe: Dozens Injured in Aragon

A ski lift collapse at Astun resort in Aragon, Spain, injured dozens, with nine very seriously and eight seriously. Around 80 people remain trapped on the chairlift. The cause is unknown, and regional government and rescue efforts are ongoing. The resort is near the Spanish-French border in the Pyrenees.

  • Country:
  • Spain

A tragic incident unfolded at a ski resort in the Aragon region of Spain on Saturday when a ski lift collapsed. The mishap resulted in dozens of injuries, with nine individuals suffering very serious injuries and eight others seriously hurt, according to regional authorities.

Witnesses reported that the malfunction seemed to involve a cable detaching, causing chairlift chairs to bounce violently and eject riders. Despite the gravity of the situation, the exact cause of the cable failure remains under investigation.

Rescue operations are underway, with helicopters deployed to assist the nearly 80 individuals trapped on the malfunctioning lift. Meanwhile, the ski resort's management has refrained from commenting on the situation or confirming whether any of the injured are foreign nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

