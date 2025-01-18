Justice Served: 8 Policemen Convicted in Custodial Death

A Special CBI court on Saturday delivered a significant verdict by convicting eight police officers, including Himachal Pradesh Inspector General Zahur Haider Zaidi, for their role in the custodial death of Suraj, an accused in the gruesome 2017 Kotkhai gang rape and murder case.

Special Judge Alka Malik presided over the court proceedings, stating the quantum of punishment will be declared on January 27. The convicted officers, comprising various ranks such as deputy superintendent of police and constables, were found guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and wrongful confinement.

The case sparked widespread public outrage, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team. However, after Suraj's death in custody, the investigation was transferred to the CBI. The case was later moved from Shimla to Chandigarh following a Supreme Court directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)