Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in Gruesome Hospital Crime

Sanjay Roy has been pronounced guilty in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital. The verdict was announced by Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah court, confirming the attack occurred while the victim was asleep around 4 am on August 9, 2024.

The trial, held in-camera, highlighted circumstantial evidence that proved Roy's guilt. Judge Das also expressed concerns over the handling of the case by police and hospital authorities, noting these in his upcoming 160-page judgment.

The sentencing, which could range from a decade to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, will further address the prosecution's claims and evidence. The judgment also criticized certain actions by the hospital's administration.

