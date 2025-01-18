Left Menu

Sanjay Roy Found Guilty in Gruesome Hospital Crime

On-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital was raped and murdered by Sanjay Roy, says Sealdah court. Judge Anirban Das delivered the guilty verdict based on circumstantial evidence, pointing out issues in the police and hospital authorities' handling of the case. Final sentencing to be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:26 IST
Sanjay Roy has been pronounced guilty in the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital. The verdict was announced by Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah court, confirming the attack occurred while the victim was asleep around 4 am on August 9, 2024.

The trial, held in-camera, highlighted circumstantial evidence that proved Roy's guilt. Judge Das also expressed concerns over the handling of the case by police and hospital authorities, noting these in his upcoming 160-page judgment.

The sentencing, which could range from a decade to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, will further address the prosecution's claims and evidence. The judgment also criticized certain actions by the hospital's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

