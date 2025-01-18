Left Menu

Odisha BJP Launches Massive Awareness Drive on Constitution

The Odisha BJP, under its 'Samvidhan Gourav Abhijan,' plans to host seminars and intellectual gatherings in 50 locations statewide. Running from November 26 to January 25, this initiative aims to engage the masses on constitutional awareness, potentially extending by an additional week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:56 IST
Odisha BJP Launches Massive Awareness Drive on Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to raise awareness about the country's Constitution, the Odisha BJP has rolled out a statewide campaign named 'Samvidhan Gourav Abhijan'.

The initiative will see seminars and intellectual gatherings held at 50 locations, educating the public on constitutional matters from November 26 to January 25, with a possible extension by another week. BJP state president Manmohan Samal announced the campaign details at a press briefing.

Prominent BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will participate in the events, underscoring the importance of involving the general public in upholding constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025