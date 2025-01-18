Odisha BJP Launches Massive Awareness Drive on Constitution

In a bid to raise awareness about the country's Constitution, the Odisha BJP has rolled out a statewide campaign named 'Samvidhan Gourav Abhijan'.

The initiative will see seminars and intellectual gatherings held at 50 locations, educating the public on constitutional matters from November 26 to January 25, with a possible extension by another week. BJP state president Manmohan Samal announced the campaign details at a press briefing.

Prominent BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will participate in the events, underscoring the importance of involving the general public in upholding constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)