"National Herald, Young Indian became ATM for Congress": BJP leader Anurag Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday attacked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, stating that the National Herald and Young Indian had become an "ATM for Congress." Speaking to ANI, Anurag Thakur questioned how many Congress governments funded the National Herald.

"They should answer if Jawaharlal Nehru started this newspaper in 1938 and it wasn't worth running by 2008, what happens after 2010 that a company named Young Indian is made, 76% of the shares are taken by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi... Wasn't this open loot? Associated Journals Limited (AJL) transferred property worth Rs 2,000 crore to Young Indian," the BJP leader said. Anurag Thakur attacked Congress and called the Congress "fake" and said that so are its data, people, and protests are "fake."

"Why did Congress give a loan worth Rs 90 crore to AJL?... Firstly, can Congress give loans to an institution? Secondly, can it waive off loans? Thirdly, the 0.33-acre land given on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg was granted at a concessional rate to operate a newspaper, and on this basis, rent worth crores was collected from large companies. To whom does this rent go? Fourthly, this newspaper is published weekly and receives funds significantly more than a daily newspaper... How many people read the National Herald in Himachal Pradesh?... How many Congress governments funded National Herald?... Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail in the same matter... Congress is fake and so are its data, people, and protests," he added. Anurag Thalur attacked the Himachal Pradesh government, saying that it is unable to provide Dearness Allowance to government officials.

"The Himachal Pradesh government is not able to give money to the government officials, Dearness Allowance, fulfill the promise of giving Rs 1,500 to the women in the state, doesn't buy cow dung at Rs 2 per Kg and milk at Rs 100 per litre. But they gave crores of Rupees to National Herald from 12 December 2022 to 20 February 2025... I would like to question the Chief Minister on the basis and reason for providing this money, and what he received in return. How many people in Himachal Pradesh read National Herald?... National Herald and Young Indian became ATM for Congress... Why was the money of Himachal Pradesh's people given to National Herald?" Anurag Thalur said. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on April 15 in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The said chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

