Trapped in Tragedy: Assam's Coal Mine Catastrophe

Families of miners in Assam's Umrangso coal mine disaster received ex-gratia payments from authorities. The ongoing dewatering process aims to recover trapped miners, while a judicial inquiry investigates the incident. The Assam state is extending support, though the dewatering may take up to 60 days.

Families of miners trapped in the devastating Umrangso coal mine disaster in Assam are receiving financial compensation in the form of ex-gratia cheques. The state government has assured support amid ongoing rescue efforts at the submerged site.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai distributed cheques valued at Rs 10 lakh to families of the deceased miners, while kin of those still trapped received Rs 6 lakh each. The relief, drawn partly from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aims to show solidarity with the bereaved families.

Efforts to extract water from the flooded mine continue as officials manage daily dewatering. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is probing the cause of the incident, with a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Anima Hazarika to provide oversight.

