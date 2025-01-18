Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Ukraine-Britain Azov Sea Pact, Russia Responds

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized a 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and Britain, expressing concerns over potential British military presence near the Sea of Azov. The Ministry emphasized that Russia deems the Sea of Azov an internal matter. The agreement was characterized as a 'PR campaign'.

  • Russia

In a recent development, escalating tensions have surfaced as Russia reacts to a 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and Britain. The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced concerns, particularly regarding a possible British military deployment near the Sea of Azov, an area Russia claims as its own.

Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, stated that any interference in the Sea of Azov is considered a violation of Russian affairs and will be met with strong opposition. The agreement, unveiled in Kyiv, aims to enhance military cooperation across various strategic regions including the Baltic Sea and Black Sea.

Echoing the Kremlin's stance, Zakharova labelled the partnership as ineffective from Russia's perspective, dismissing it as a mere 'PR campaign' by Ukraine. As tensions simmer, the situation underscores the fragile geopolitics of the region.

