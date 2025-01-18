Maharashtra Government's New Guardian Ministers List Sparks Controversy

NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies minister, Dhananjay Munde, has been conspicuously omitted from the newly released list of guardian ministers by the Maharashtra government.

The announcement, which followed the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition government, assigns responsibility for each district to a specific minister. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to oversee the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will manage his home district, Pune, alongside Beed.

Controversy surrounds Munde's exclusion, as he faces criticism following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, where his associate was arrested. Despite demands, Ajit Pawar has defended Munde, refusing his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)