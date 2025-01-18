Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's New Guardian Ministers List Sparks Controversy

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was excluded from Maharashtra's guardian ministers list, amidst controversy surrounding his alleged involvement in a local murder case. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were appointed as guardian ministers for districts, with Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde taking charge of Mumbai and Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:37 IST
Maharashtra Government's New Guardian Ministers List Sparks Controversy
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies minister, Dhananjay Munde, has been conspicuously omitted from the newly released list of guardian ministers by the Maharashtra government.

The announcement, which followed the formation of the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition government, assigns responsibility for each district to a specific minister. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to oversee the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will manage his home district, Pune, alongside Beed.

Controversy surrounds Munde's exclusion, as he faces criticism following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, where his associate was arrested. Despite demands, Ajit Pawar has defended Munde, refusing his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025