Israel Awaits Hostage List Amid Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Israel has announced it will not proceed with a Gaza ceasefire deal until receiving a detailed list of 33 hostages set to be released by Hamas in the agreement's first phase. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will not accept any breaches of the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:25 IST
In a tense development, Israel has stated it will delay the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire until it receives a list of 33 hostages scheduled for release in the initial phase of the agreement with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the announcement on Saturday, underscoring the fragile state of negotiations.

Netanyahu expressed that moving forward with the ceasefire hinges on Hamas providing the list, as previously agreed. "We will not move forward with the agreement until we receive the list of hostages who will be released, as agreed," Netanyahu declared, marking a critical stipulation in the ongoing talks.

The Israeli leader also stressed that any violation of the agreement would be intolerable, placing full responsibility on Hamas for adherence to the terms. This development highlights the complexities and challenges in achieving peace amidst longstanding conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

