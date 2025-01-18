BSF Uncovers Illegal Weapons Cache in Rajasthan Border District

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant find during a search operation, unearthing a cache of illegal weapons buried in Rajasthan's border district of Barmer. The operation, carried out in coordination with local police, uncovered four 9-mm Glock pistols, eight magazines, and 78 live cartridges stashed in the sand close to the border fence.

The discovery followed intelligence indicating suspicious activity near the border. This prompted a focused search in the Bijrad police station area, near Bhabhute Ki Dhani. Security sources suggest the weapons were smuggled from Pakistan, highlighting the escalating need for heightened vigilance.

With Republic Day approaching, the incident has drawn increased attention from intelligence agencies. They are actively investigating the possibility of the weapons cache being part of a broader conspiracy, as teams conduct extensive searches to ensure border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)