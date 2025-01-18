Left Menu

BSF Uncovers Illegal Weapons Cache in Rajasthan Border District

The Border Security Force (BSF) discovered illegal weapons buried near the border in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The cache included Glock pistols and live cartridges, believed to have been smuggled from Pakistan. Security has been increased, especially with Republic Day near, amid concerns of a larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:35 IST
BSF Uncovers Illegal Weapons Cache in Rajasthan Border District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) made a significant find during a search operation, unearthing a cache of illegal weapons buried in Rajasthan's border district of Barmer. The operation, carried out in coordination with local police, uncovered four 9-mm Glock pistols, eight magazines, and 78 live cartridges stashed in the sand close to the border fence.

The discovery followed intelligence indicating suspicious activity near the border. This prompted a focused search in the Bijrad police station area, near Bhabhute Ki Dhani. Security sources suggest the weapons were smuggled from Pakistan, highlighting the escalating need for heightened vigilance.

With Republic Day approaching, the incident has drawn increased attention from intelligence agencies. They are actively investigating the possibility of the weapons cache being part of a broader conspiracy, as teams conduct extensive searches to ensure border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025