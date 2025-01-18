Detention Warrant Approved for South Korean President Yoon
A South Korean court has ratified a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, extending his custody for insurrection investigations. This follows his martial law declaration on December 3. Authorities continue probing the implications of his short-lived action amid political tensions.
The Seoul Western District Court on Sunday granted the issuance of a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision allows authorities to extend his custody period.
The President is under investigation for allegedly committing insurrection after declaring martial law on December 3 last year.
This development comes amidst ongoing inquiries into the political impact and legality of his brief imposition of martial law, which has been a focal point of heightened scrutiny.
