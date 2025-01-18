Left Menu

Detention Warrant Approved for South Korean President Yoon

A South Korean court has ratified a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, extending his custody for insurrection investigations. This follows his martial law declaration on December 3. Authorities continue probing the implications of his short-lived action amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Seoul Western District Court on Sunday granted the issuance of a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision allows authorities to extend his custody period.

The President is under investigation for allegedly committing insurrection after declaring martial law on December 3 last year.

This development comes amidst ongoing inquiries into the political impact and legality of his brief imposition of martial law, which has been a focal point of heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

