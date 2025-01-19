Left Menu

TikTok Temporarily Banned in the U.S.

TikTok informed its users in the United States that the app would be temporarily unavailable starting Sunday due to a new law banning its operation. Efforts are underway to restore services. Despite the notice, users were still able to access the app as of Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 07:48 IST
In a surprising turn of events, TikTok announced on Saturday that it would be 'temporarily unavailable' in the U.S. starting Sunday following new legislation targeting the popular app.

The announcement greeted users logging in with a message indicating that legal circumstances compel TikTok to halt its services temporarily. However, the company assured users that it is working diligently to resume operations in the U.S.

Despite the impending restriction, users on Saturday could still bypass the notification and continue to utilize the app, reflecting the fluid nature of its operational status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

