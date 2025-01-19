TikTok Temporarily Banned in the U.S.

In a surprising turn of events, TikTok announced on Saturday that it would be 'temporarily unavailable' in the U.S. starting Sunday following new legislation targeting the popular app.

The announcement greeted users logging in with a message indicating that legal circumstances compel TikTok to halt its services temporarily. However, the company assured users that it is working diligently to resume operations in the U.S.

Despite the impending restriction, users on Saturday could still bypass the notification and continue to utilize the app, reflecting the fluid nature of its operational status.

