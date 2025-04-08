Left Menu

Supreme Court Lifts Temporary Ban on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Under Wartime Law

The U.S. Supreme Court ended a temporary ban on Venezuelan deportations under Trump's use of a wartime law. A judge canceled a related hearing. The ACLU argues the law was misused. Trump's administration holds the deportations fall within national security powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted a temporary blockade on the deportation of Venezuelan nationals under a 1798 wartime law invoked by President Donald Trump. This move comes after Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had previously halted the deportations through temporary orders.

Despite the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision siding with the administration, the ruling emphasizes the necessity of judicial review concerning how deportations are conducted. This decision requires that detainees be given due process to contest their removals, though questions remain about how those in El Salvador can seek such reviews.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing some Venezuelan detainees, argues that the Alien Enemies Act, used in this context, exceeds its intended wartime applicability. Meanwhile, Trump's administration maintains the deportations are a vital component of national security efforts, especially concerning alleged gang members.

