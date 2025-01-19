Unprecedented Political Turmoil in South Korea: President's Arrest Sparks Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events, supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol violently stormed a court building following the extension of his detention. The unprecedented incident saw windows smashed and office equipment destroyed as rioters clashed with police early Sunday morning.

The protests erupted after a court ruling extended Yoon's custody due to concerns over potential evidence tampering. Officers arrested 46 individuals involved in the violence, working to maintain order amidst growing political tension. Acting President Choi Sang-mok condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures.

President Yoon, facing insurrection charges—a serious offense not protected by immunity—remains detained while political parties remain sharply divided. The country's partisan conflict has escalated, affecting public sentiment and adding to the national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)