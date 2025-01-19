Violence Escalates in Catatumbo: Death Toll Rises to 60
The death toll from violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region has surged to 60, following attacks by the ELN. President Gustavo Petro condemned the attacks as a war crime and halted peace talks with the insurgent group. Approximately 60 people have died, 32 kidnapped, and hundreds displaced.
- Colombia
In Colombia's Catatumbo region, the death toll from recent violence has escalated to 60, according to the nation's human rights ombudsman. The surge in fatalities follows attacks by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN).
President Gustavo Petro has accused the ELN of committing war crimes during Thursday's attacks and subsequently suspended any ongoing peace talks with the militant group.
The ombudsman's office announced on social media the violent death toll, stating that 32 individuals have been kidnapped and hundreds more displaced amid the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
