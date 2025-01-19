Left Menu

Violence Escalates in Catatumbo: Death Toll Rises to 60

The death toll from violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region has surged to 60, following attacks by the ELN. President Gustavo Petro condemned the attacks as a war crime and halted peace talks with the insurgent group. Approximately 60 people have died, 32 kidnapped, and hundreds displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:31 IST
Violence Escalates in Catatumbo: Death Toll Rises to 60
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In Colombia's Catatumbo region, the death toll from recent violence has escalated to 60, according to the nation's human rights ombudsman. The surge in fatalities follows attacks by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN).

President Gustavo Petro has accused the ELN of committing war crimes during Thursday's attacks and subsequently suspended any ongoing peace talks with the militant group.

The ombudsman's office announced on social media the violent death toll, stating that 32 individuals have been kidnapped and hundreds more displaced amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025