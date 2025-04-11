Lightning Havoc: Bihar's Climbing Death Toll
The death toll from lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar reached 61 within 24 hours. Nalanda was the most affected district, recording 23 deaths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. Damage to property was also reported.
- Country:
- India
In a devastating turn of events, the death toll resulting from lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar has surged to 61 over the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Friday.
The calamity primarily impacted Nalanda district, which witnessed the highest number of fatalities at 23. Other affected districts included Bhojpur, Siwan, Gaya, Patna, and Sheikhpura. Thunderstorms also wreaked havoc on local residences.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences, announcing an ex gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved families. This recent tragedy underscores Bihar's vulnerability to natural calamities, as highlighted in the state's Economic Survey report for 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- deaths
- lightning
- hailstorm
- Nalanda
- Nitish Kumar
- disaster
- damage
- ex gratia
- thunderstorm
ALSO READ
Fire Engulfs Vehicles at Silver Apartment: Swift Action Averts Disaster
Tragedy in Red Sea: Tourist Submarine Disaster Claims Six Lives Near Hurghada
Tragedy in the Red Sea: Submarine Disaster near Hurghada
Govt Approves ₹2,160 Crore for Disaster Recovery, Fire Services in 6 States
Disaster Strikes in Thailand's Capital Due to Myanmar Earthquake