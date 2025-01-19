Gyanendra Pratap Singh Appointed as CRPF Chief

In a significant appointment, Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been named the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as per a recent order by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh, an experienced 1991 batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will lead the CRPF until his retirement on November 30, 2027.

This decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comes after the retirement of former CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh, with senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar currently holding the officiating role.

