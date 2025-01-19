Left Menu

Gyanendra Pratap Singh Appointed as CRPF Chief

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the Director General of the CRPF. This appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and is set to last until his retirement in 2027. Singh succeeds Anish Dayal Singh.

  • India

In a significant appointment, Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been named the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as per a recent order by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh, an experienced 1991 batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will lead the CRPF until his retirement on November 30, 2027.

This decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comes after the retirement of former CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh, with senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar currently holding the officiating role.

