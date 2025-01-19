Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Dawn or Temporary Truce?

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, set to commence on Sunday morning, promises a potential end to the 15-month conflict in Gaza, involving a hostage release and withdrawal of Israeli forces. The agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., aims to restore stability to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 10:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to begin on Sunday morning, potentially marking the end of a 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East. According to pro-Hamas media reports, Israeli forces have started retreating from Gaza's Rafah area towards the Philadelphi corridor along the border with Egypt.

Israeli military officials cautioned Gaza residents to refrain from approaching troops or moving around the territory ahead of the ceasefire, which is set to come into effect at 0630 GMT Sunday. They assured that clear instructions on safe transit would be released subsequently. The ceasefire, negotiated over months with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., coincides with the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The ceasefire involves a three-stage agreement, with the first phase lasting six weeks and entailing the release of 33 hostages in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. This includes prisoners associated with attacks that resulted in numerous Israeli casualties. Israeli forces will also withdraw from certain Gaza positions to allow Palestinians to return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

