Putin Commends Hamas for Hostage Release

President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Hamas for releasing three Russian hostages captured during the 2023 attack on Israel. He acknowledged Russia's longstanding relations with Palestinian organisations. The family was freed in a hostage exchange, and Putin promised to help release remaining captives.

President Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a gesture of diplomatic appreciation, President Vladimir Putin has publicly thanked the Palestinian group Hamas for releasing three Russian hostages taken during the October 2023 assault on Israel.

Hosting the freed Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov and two of his family members at the Kremlin, Putin highlighted the strong ties between Russia and Palestinian organizations that facilitated this humanitarian gesture. The Interfax agency confirmed this welcoming late Wednesday night.

Among the tragic events, 1,200 lives were lost and 251 individuals held hostage by Hamas. Over 50,000 Palestinians perished in subsequent Israeli retaliation. Putin assured ongoing efforts to secure the freedom of remaining captives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

