Netanyahu Vows to Secure Hostage Releases from Gaza

In an effort to provide solace and hope, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened with the families of David and Ariel Cuneo, Nimrod Cohen, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Evyatar David, all Israeli citizens currently detained as hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu outlined the series of strategic actions being undertaken by the Israeli government to ensure the safe return of these hostages. Highlighting the unwavering dedication, he assured families of the government's relentless pursuit of securing the return of both the living captives and those who have lost their lives.

Through these critical meetings, Netanyahu reiterated his personal and professional commitment, emphasizing the urgent need and collective governmental efforts aimed at reuniting the hostages with their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)