Turmoil in Seoul: A Call for Peace
Detained South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged citizens to express opinions peacefully after an incident at the Seoul Western District Court where his supporters caused damage. He asked for public tolerance and condemned the violence, expressing his shock and frustration through his lawyer.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently in detention, has made a public appeal for peace and calm. On Sunday, he expressed his desire for citizens to voice their opinions peacefully, urging law enforcement to exercise restraint.
The call comes in the wake of a tumultuous incident at Seoul's Western District Court, where protestors in support of Yoon stormed the premises, leading to shattered windows early in the day. Local authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the aggression.
Yoon, through his legal representative, communicated his deep shock and frustration regarding the events, emphasizing the need for civil discourse and tolerance amidst rising political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standoff Over Arrest Warrant for South Korean Impeached President
NEWSMAKER-Head of South Korea Yoon's security finds himself in spotlight
South Korean Security Standoff: The Arrest Warrant Drama
Drama Unfolds: South Korea's Presidential Security Standoff
Standoff in South Korea: Presidential Security Hurdles Arrest Warrant