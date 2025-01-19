Left Menu

Turmoil in Seoul: A Call for Peace

Detained South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged citizens to express opinions peacefully after an incident at the Seoul Western District Court where his supporters caused damage. He asked for public tolerance and condemned the violence, expressing his shock and frustration through his lawyer.

Updated: 19-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:20 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently in detention, has made a public appeal for peace and calm. On Sunday, he expressed his desire for citizens to voice their opinions peacefully, urging law enforcement to exercise restraint.

The call comes in the wake of a tumultuous incident at Seoul's Western District Court, where protestors in support of Yoon stormed the premises, leading to shattered windows early in the day. Local authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the aggression.

Yoon, through his legal representative, communicated his deep shock and frustration regarding the events, emphasizing the need for civil discourse and tolerance amidst rising political tensions.

