South Korea's Largest Wildfire Sparks Urgent Reform Calls

A large-scale wildfire in South Korea has claimed at least 26 lives and razed thousands of structures, including historic temples. The blaze, which began on March 22 in Uiseong County, was allegedly started by a man in his 50s during an ancestral rite, according to local police.

As investigations continue, the suspect denies any wrongdoing. Initial reports indicate the fire consumed approximately 48,000 hectares and forced massive evacuations, with thousands displaced. By Friday, the wildfire was mostly contained, though smaller outbreaks persisted.

The tragic event, alongside other fires in the country, has prompted urgent calls for disaster management reforms. Authorities are highlighting the role of climate change in escalating such natural disasters. Meanwhile, another blaze erupted in Suncheonsi, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)