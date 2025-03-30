South Korea's Largest Wildfire Sparks Urgent Reform Calls
A devastating wildfire in South Korea, started by a man performing an ancestral rite, has killed at least 26 and destroyed thousands of buildings. The incident has reignited discussions on national disaster response reforms, with experts pointing to climate change as a contributing factor.
- Country:
- South Korea
A large-scale wildfire in South Korea has claimed at least 26 lives and razed thousands of structures, including historic temples. The blaze, which began on March 22 in Uiseong County, was allegedly started by a man in his 50s during an ancestral rite, according to local police.
As investigations continue, the suspect denies any wrongdoing. Initial reports indicate the fire consumed approximately 48,000 hectares and forced massive evacuations, with thousands displaced. By Friday, the wildfire was mostly contained, though smaller outbreaks persisted.
The tragic event, alongside other fires in the country, has prompted urgent calls for disaster management reforms. Authorities are highlighting the role of climate change in escalating such natural disasters. Meanwhile, another blaze erupted in Suncheonsi, prompting a swift response from emergency services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Cabinet's Progressive Reforms: Key Approvals and Initiatives
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Reservation for Muslim Contractors Amid Key Reforms
Pope Francis Initiates Ambitious Three-Year Reform for the Catholic Church
Chandrababu Naidu Champions Swachh Andhra and Reforms amid Political Critique
Pope Francis Initiates Fresh Reform Wave Amid Health Struggles