Visit Cancellation Raises Security Concerns

The planned visit of a Union Home Ministry senior official on Monday, intended to assess crowd control and security measures, has been called off owing to unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a fresh communication to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, stating that the previous notice regarding the visit of Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management), should be considered withdrawn.

This development follows a tragic stampede incident that claimed six lives, prompting the Ministry to announce earlier that Jindal would evaluate crowd management protocols and security arrangements on January 20.

