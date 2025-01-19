Left Menu

Visit Cancellation Raises Security Concerns

The anticipated visit of a senior Union Home Ministry official to review security on January 20 has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. This comes after a stampede resulted in six fatalities. The Ministry informed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that the earlier notice of Sanjeev Kumar Jindal's visit is retracted.

The planned visit of a Union Home Ministry senior official on Monday, intended to assess crowd control and security measures, has been called off owing to unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a fresh communication to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, stating that the previous notice regarding the visit of Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management), should be considered withdrawn.

This development follows a tragic stampede incident that claimed six lives, prompting the Ministry to announce earlier that Jindal would evaluate crowd management protocols and security arrangements on January 20.

