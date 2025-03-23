Left Menu

Chaos But No Stampede: Trains Delay Causes Passenger Surge at New Delhi Railway Station

Passenger congestion at New Delhi Railway Station, due to train delays, caused chaotic scenes on Sunday. Despite the crowds, railway officials confirmed no stampede occurred. Authorities managed the increased crowd with senior railway and police officers on-site to ensure safety and control overcrowding situations effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:25 IST
New Delhi Railway Station witnessed chaotic scenes on Sunday as heavy passenger congestion arose from delayed train departures. Railway officials confirmed no stampede or stampede-like situation occurred during the incident.

According to authorities, platforms 12 and 13 experienced the most significant surge, but with the presence of senior officers, efforts to manage the congestion were fortified. Measures were in place to guide unreserved passengers effectively through holding areas.

The situation is now under control as some trains have resumed their journey. Police employed crowd management strategies to ensure the safety of passengers who had been seen scaling barricades and jumping queues amidst the delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

