Chaos But No Stampede: Trains Delay Causes Passenger Surge at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station witnessed chaotic scenes on Sunday as heavy passenger congestion arose from delayed train departures. Railway officials confirmed no stampede or stampede-like situation occurred during the incident.

According to authorities, platforms 12 and 13 experienced the most significant surge, but with the presence of senior officers, efforts to manage the congestion were fortified. Measures were in place to guide unreserved passengers effectively through holding areas.

The situation is now under control as some trains have resumed their journey. Police employed crowd management strategies to ensure the safety of passengers who had been seen scaling barricades and jumping queues amidst the delays.

